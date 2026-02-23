Photo By Lt. Col. Margaret St. Pierre | Soldiers of the 120th Regional Support Group, Maine Army National Guard, make final...... read more read more Photo By Lt. Col. Margaret St. Pierre | Soldiers of the 120th Regional Support Group, Maine Army National Guard, make final preparations at the armory in Sanford, Maine, before beginning their convoy to Rhode Island Feb. 26. The Maine National Guard mobilized to assist the State of Rhode Island following a significant winter storm that brought heavy snowfall and widespread impacts to the region. The primary mission will be to haul snow from critical infrastructure areas, roadways, and public spaces and help Rhode Island agencies expedite recovery efforts and restore normal operations throughout the City of Providence. see less | View Image Page

Maine National Guard mobilizes to support Rhode Island blizzard response efforts

AUGUSTA, Maine. - The Maine National Guard mobilized today to assist the State of Rhode Island following a significant winter storm that brought heavy snowfall and widespread impacts to the region.



With the assistance of the Maine Emergency Management Agency, Soldiers and equipment were enroute in less than 48 hours from the time the request was received from the Rhode Island Department of Transportation.



The contingent includes 24 Soldiers and 10 dump trucks from the 120th Regional Support Group’s 133rd Engineer Battalion and 286th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, which will be used to haul snow from critical infrastructure areas, roadways, and public spaces and help Rhode Island agencies expedite recovery efforts and restore normal operations throughout the City of Providence.



Personnel deploying on this mission are under the authority of the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, a mutual aid agreement that enables states to support one another during emergencies and natural disasters.



“When our neighbors call for help, the Maine National Guard is ready to respond,” said Maj. Gen. Diane Dunn, adjutant general of the Maine National Guard and commissioner of the Department of Defense, Veterans and Emergency Management. “We are proud to be able to support the state of Rhode Island during their time of need.”



The Soldiers mobilized for this mission are licensed and experienced in operating heavy equipment in a variety of terrain and weather. Their efforts will directly support local and state authorities in clearing snow to improve public safety and accessibility.



“Our Soldiers are trained, equipped, and prepared to operate in challenging winter conditions,” said Lt. Col. Adam Davis, deputy commander of the 120th Regional Support Group, Maine Army National Guard. “Supporting our local communities and neighbors is one of the situations we are always ready for as citizen Soldiers. We’re looking forward to helping Rhode Island communities recover from the storm more quickly and safely.”



The Maine National Guard remains prepared to respond to state emergencies at home while simultaneously supporting regional and federal missions as needed.