    Maine National Guard mobilizes to support Rhode Island blizzard response efforts

    Maine National Guard mobilizes to support Rhode Island blizzard response efforts

    SANFORD, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Lt. Col. Margaret St. Pierre 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Maine National Guard

    Mission officer in charge First Lieutenant Nicholas Roberts, 185th Engineer Support Company, 133rd Engineer Battalion, 120th Regional Support Group, gives a final mission brief to Soldiers at the armory in Sanford, Maine, before beginning their convoy to Rhode Island Feb. 26. The Maine National Guard mobilized Soldiers of the 120th RSG to assist the State of Rhode Island following a significant winter storm that brought heavy snowfall and widespread impacts to the region. The primary mission will be to haul snow from critical infrastructure areas, roadways, and public spaces and help Rhode Island agencies expedite recovery efforts and restore normal operations throughout the City of Providence.

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 15:02
    Photo ID: 9538716
    VIRIN: 260226-Z-DG846-1002
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.65 MB
    Location: SANFORD, MAINE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Maine National Guard mobilizes to support Rhode Island blizzard response efforts

