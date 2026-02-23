Maine National Guard mobilizes to support Rhode Island blizzard response efforts

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll of 120th Regional Support Group, Maine Army National Guard, Soldiers preparing and leaving to support the state of Rhode Island. The contingent includes 24 Soldiers and 10 dump trucks from the 120th Regional Support Group’s 133rd Engineer Battalion and 286th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, which will be used to haul snow from critical infrastructure areas, roadways, and public spaces and help Rhode Island agencies expedite recovery efforts and restore normal operations throughout the City of Providence.