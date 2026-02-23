(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Maine National Guard mobilizes to support Rhode Island blizzard response efforts

    MAINE, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Alyson Pelletier 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Maine National Guard

    B-roll of 120th Regional Support Group, Maine Army National Guard, Soldiers preparing and leaving to support the state of Rhode Island. The contingent includes 24 Soldiers and 10 dump trucks from the 120th Regional Support Group’s 133rd Engineer Battalion and 286th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, which will be used to haul snow from critical infrastructure areas, roadways, and public spaces and help Rhode Island agencies expedite recovery efforts and restore normal operations throughout the City of Providence.

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 15:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997501
    VIRIN: 260226-A-DZ458-1001
    Filename: DOD_111545742
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: MAINE, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maine National Guard mobilizes to support Rhode Island blizzard response efforts, by SFC Alyson Pelletier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

