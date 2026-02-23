B-roll of 120th Regional Support Group, Maine Army National Guard, Soldiers preparing and leaving to support the state of Rhode Island. The contingent includes 24 Soldiers and 10 dump trucks from the 120th Regional Support Group’s 133rd Engineer Battalion and 286th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, which will be used to haul snow from critical infrastructure areas, roadways, and public spaces and help Rhode Island agencies expedite recovery efforts and restore normal operations throughout the City of Providence.
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2026 15:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|997501
|VIRIN:
|260226-A-DZ458-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111545742
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|MAINE, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Maine National Guard mobilizes to support Rhode Island blizzard response efforts
