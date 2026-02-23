Maine National Guard mobilizes to support Rhode Island blizzard response efforts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. First Class Thomas MacDuff, 262nd Engineer Construction Company, 133rd Engineer Battalion, 120th Regional Support Group, Maine Army National Guard, departs from the armory in Sanford, Maine, as part of a convoy to Rhode Island Feb. 26. The Maine National Guard mobilized to assist the State of Rhode Island following a significant winter storm that brought heavy snowfall and widespread impacts to the region. The primary mission will be to haul snow from critical infrastructure areas, roadways, and public spaces and help Rhode Island agencies expedite recovery efforts and restore normal operations throughout the City of Providence.