Cave Draw Preps Marines for Cold Response in Norway

U.S. Marines prepare prepositioned motor transport equipment at a Marine Corps Prepositioning Program Norway cave site in January 2026 in Norway ahead of convoy operations supporting Cold Response 26. The preparation supports safe, coordinated movement and timely employment of equipment issued to II Marine Expeditionary Force Marines. Blount Island Command is managing logistics for the Marine Corps Prepositioning Program Norway cave draw in support of Exercise Cold Response 26, ensuring the timely transfer of prepositioned equipment and supplies to II Marine Expeditionary Force Marines. As part of the exercise, equipment is issued from cave sites at Tromsdal, Bjugn and Frigard to support cold weather operations and rapid deployment. Cold Response 26 enhances readiness, reinforces regional security, and strengthens Norway's defense and NATO deterrence capabilities through multinational interoperability.

A Blount Island Command technical assistance and advisory team issued thousands of items to 2nd Marine Expeditionary Force during a two-week cave draw in late January, marking a key step in unit preparations for exercise Cold Response 26.



Marines preparing for the Norwegian-led winter exercise were equipped and supplied to operate in extreme cold-weather conditions. More than 14,000 items were issued, ranging from ready-to-eat meals and cold-weather gear to tactical vehicles and heavy trucks.



By drawing equipment and supplies from prepositioned stocks in Norway rather than shipping from the United States, the Marine Corps significantly reduced both time and cost.



According to Buddy Cote, technical assistance and advisory team officer in charge, using prepositioned assets saves more than a month compared to a trans-Atlantic shipment, including time in transit, staging, loading and unloading, while avoiding more than $2 million in transportation costs.



“Blount Island Command’s ashore prepositioning department directly supports the Marine Corps’ doctrine for the rapid employment of expeditionary forces,” said Cote, explaining the seven-person team during a visit to a cave site with U.S. and Norwegian leadership.



The equipment issued is part of the Marine Corps Prepositioning Program–Norway, which maintains combat-ready assets in climate-controlled caves across Norway. The program has sustained a 90-percent-plus equipment readiness rate for several consecutive years through rigorous lifecycle management, including proactive maintenance, repair and modernization.



“The Marine Corps Prepositioning Program–Norway reduces reaction times by providing combatant commanders with scalable and tailorable forces capable of executing limited objective missions across a wide range of military operations,” Cote said.



“This ongoing support strengthens NATO partnerships and ensures prepositioned assets are available for immediate use when called upon.”



Norwegian partners maintain and account for the prepositioned equipment on a day-to-day basis, a partnership that enhances interoperability and enables rapid integration during joint operations. The equipment is tailored to NATO standards, allowing U.S. Marines and allied forces to operate together seamlessly during exercises and contingency operations.



Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter exercise focused on enhancing readiness and interoperability among NATO allies in the High North.