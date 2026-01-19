(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Marines Prepare Motor Transport Equipment Ahead of Convoy Operations

    U.S. Marines Prepare Motor Transport Equipment Ahead of Convoy Operations

    NORWAY

    01.22.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Nicholas Martinez 

    Blount Island Command

    U.S. Marines prepare prepositioned motor transport equipment at a Marine Corps Prepositioning Program Norway cave site in January 2026 in Norway ahead of convoy operations supporting Cold Response 26. The preparation supports safe, coordinated movement and timely employment of equipment issued to II Marine Expeditionary Force Marines.

    Blount Island Command is managing logistics for the Marine Corps Prepositioning Program Norway cave draw in support of Exercise Cold Response 26, ensuring the timely transfer of prepositioned equipment and supplies to II Marine Expeditionary Force Marines. As part of the exercise, equipment is issued from cave sites at Tromsdal, Bjugn and Frigard to support cold weather operations and rapid deployment. Cold Response 26 enhances readiness, reinforces regional security, and strengthens Norway’s defense and NATO deterrence capabilities through multinational interoperability.

    U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nicholas Martinez

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 03:05
    Photo ID: 9489207
    VIRIN: 260122-M-TC037-4002
    Resolution: 5218x3727
    Size: 6.45 MB
    Location: NO
    This work, U.S. Marines Prepare Motor Transport Equipment Ahead of Convoy Operations, by Cpl Nicholas Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Marines Prepare Motor Transport Equipment Ahead of Convoy Operations
    U.S. Marines Prepare Motor Transport Equipment Ahead of Convoy Operations

    MPF
    MPS
    Blount Island Command
    LOGCOM Forward
    Maritime Prepositioning Ships
    Maritime Prepositioning Force Operations

