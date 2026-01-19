Blount Island Command Leadership Conducts MCPP-N Cave Site Visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Kelly Streck, Director, Ashore Prepositioning Department, Blount Island Command, left, Col. David A. Merles, commanding officer, Blount Island Command, center, and Sgt. Maj. Shonor D. Burton, senior enlisted leader, Blount Island Command, second from right, participate in a visit to a Marine Corps Prepositioning Program Norway cave site led by Robert Cote, Marine Corps Prepositioning Program–Norway branch head, Blount Island Command, right, in January 2026 in Norway during preparations for Cold Response 26.



Blount Island Command is managing logistics for the Marine Corps Prepositioning Program Norway cave draw in support of Exercise Cold Response 26, ensuring the timely transfer of prepositioned equipment and supplies to II Marine Expeditionary Force Marines. As part of the exercise, equipment is issued from cave sites at Tromsdal, Bjugn and Frigard to support cold weather operations and rapid deployment. Cold Response 26 enhances readiness, reinforces regional security, and strengthens Norway’s defense and NATO deterrence capabilities through multinational interoperability.



U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nicholas Martinez