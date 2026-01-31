Onboard USS Makin Island, 13th MEU and PHIBRON 7 Strengthen Navy-Marine Corps Integration During Amphibious Training

Photo By Cpl. Mary Jenni | A U.S. Marine Corps Amphibious Combat Vehicle with 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, disembarks from Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 26.2, off the coast of California, Jan. 23, 2026. QUART enhances the warfighting proficiency of the Navy-Marine Corps team. This routine training forges a more integrated and lethal force, ensuring our Marines and Sailors are prepared to respond to crisis and win in conflict. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mary R. Jenni) see less | View Image Page

13TH MEU PRESS RELEASE

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – The Navy-Marine Corps team has concluded Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training (QUART) 26.2, which took place from Jan. 20-30, 2026. The exercise, led by the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 7, featured the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), which expanded the training's ability to prepare MEUs and Amphibious Ready Groups (ARGs) for future deployments and operations afloat. Further strengthening international partnerships, Peruvian naval officers were aboard to observe the exercise, fostering shared learning and military cooperation.

“Living and working aboard the USS Makin Island has provided an invaluable, firsthand look at how the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps integrate their capabilities and personnel,” said Capt. Marco Castro, commander of the Peruvian Navy’s Surface Flotilla 3. “I am confident that the shared understanding and cooperation developed during this exercise will directly strengthen the partnership between the Peruvian Navy and U.S. naval forces for years to come.”

The training honed essential amphibious skills, featuring ship-to-shore movements by Amphibious Combat Vehicles (ACVs) and Landing Craft, Air Cushions (LCACs). In the air, crews flying Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys, UH-1Y Hueys, AH-1Z Cobras, CH-53E Super Stallions and U.S. Navy MH-60R Sea Hawks completed numerous day and night deck landing qualifications, ensuring their readiness for shipboard operations.

“QUART 26.2 has facilitated training requirements for all participating units. This iteration was the first for an LHD and allowed the Navy-Marine Corps team to collaborate before the 13th MEU's predeployment training program. Together, we conducted amphibious operations, aviation operations, and Rapid Response Planning Process training by Expeditionary Warfare Training Group, Pacific," said Col. Richard Alvarez, commanding officer of the 13th MEU. "This training directly increased our readiness, ensuring we are a lethal, integrated naval force ready to project combat power from the sea.”

This iteration of QUART was beneficial for integrating the 13th MEU and PHIBRON 7 leadership. The exercise included extensive Rapid Response Planning Process training sessions that streamlined coordination between the two command elements for complex amphibious missions and crisis response.

"Seamless integration is what generates a truly lethal amphibious force," said Capt. Gary A Harrington II, commodore of PHIBRON 7. "This training ensures that when our Navy and Marine Corps team deploys, we operate as one entity to project decisive power from amphibious vessels."

QUART enhances the warfighting proficiency of the Navy-Marine Corps team. This routine training forges a more integrated and lethal force, ensuring our Marines and Sailors are prepared to respond to crisis and win in conflict.

-30-