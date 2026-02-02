U.S. Marines with 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, conduct a night ship to shore movement with Amphibious Combat Vehicles onboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD8), during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 26.2, off the coast of California, Jan. 25, 2026. QUART enhances the warfighting proficiency of the Navy-Marine Corps team. This routine training forges a more integrated and lethal force, ensuring our Marines and Sailors are prepared to respond to crisis and win in conflict. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mary R. Jenni)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2026 18:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994812
|VIRIN:
|260125-M-EF648-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111507503
|Length:
|00:03:22
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, QUART 26.2 B-Roll: 3rd AA Bn. conduct night Ship to Shore operations onboard USS Makin Island, by Cpl Mary Jenni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Onboard USS Makin Island, 13th MEU and PHIBRON 7 Strengthen Navy-Marine Corps Integration During Amphibious Training
