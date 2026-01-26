QUART 26.2: LCAC operations aboard USS Makin Island

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Sailors with Assault Craft Unit 5, prepare to embark a Landing Craft, Air Cushion onto Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 26.2, off the coast of California, Jan. 25, 2026. QUART enhances the warfighting proficiency of the Navy-Marine Corps team. This routine training forges a more integrated and lethal force, ensuring our Marines and Sailors are prepared to respond to crisis and win in conflict. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Manuel Rivera)