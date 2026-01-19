(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    QUART 26.2: 3rd AA Bn. Conducts Ship to Shore Operations Aboard USS Makin Island [Image 17 of 22]

    QUART 26.2: 3rd AA Bn. Conducts Ship to Shore Operations Aboard USS Makin Island

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Mary Jenni 

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    A U.S. Marine Corps Amphibious Combat Vehicle with 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, disembarks from Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 26.2, off the coast of California, Jan. 23, 2026. QUART enhances the warfighting proficiency of the Navy-Marine Corps team. This routine training forges a more integrated and lethal force, ensuring our Marines and Sailors are prepared to respond to crisis and win in conflict. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mary R. Jenni)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 01.25.2026 03:41
    Photo ID: 9491702
    VIRIN: 260123-M-EF648-1458
    Resolution: 6287x4193
    Size: 2.92 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, QUART 26.2: 3rd AA Bn. Conducts Ship to Shore Operations Aboard USS Makin Island [Image 22 of 22], by Cpl Mary Jenni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IMEF
    U.S. 3rd Fleet
    13thMEU
    QUART
    USS Makin Island
    QUART26.2

