Fort Buchanan Advances Army Transformation Through Innovative Training Capability

Photo By David Hernandez | Personnel from the Fort Buchanan Training Support Center traveled to the west side of the island to train Soldiers assigned to the 77th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB) on how to operate the Mobile Marksmanship Training Simulator (MMTS) at the Army Reserve Center there, Oct 29 to Nov 3. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico —The Army’s home in the Caribbean is supporting the service’s transformation into a leaner, more lethal, and more agile force by modernizing how Soldiers train and generate readiness across the region.

Central to this effort is theMobile Marksmanship Training Simulator (MMTS), a deployable capability operated by Fort Buchanan’sTraining Support Center (TSC). The MMTS enhances marksmanship and engagement-skills training while reducing logistical demands and costs, directly supporting the goals of theArmy Transformation Initiative (ATI).

“Combined with the full range of capabilities available at the TSC, the MMTS has enabled Fort Buchanan to adapt how we support the warfighter. It has strengthened our training support and helped develop combat-ready formations across the region,” saidLuis Reyes, TSC manager.

The MMTS features full mobility, CO₂-powered weapons that generate realistic recoil, and immersive, interactive scenarios that replicate operational environments. These capabilities allow units to train consistently regardless of range of availability or geographic constraints.

“The fact that we can take this system directly to Soldiers is a game-changer. It saves time and resources, allowing troops to focus on warfighter tasks instead of traveling long distances to training sites,” Reyes added.

Fiscal year 2025 marked the first year the MMTS was employed in Puerto Rico, and its impact was immediate. During the year, the system delivered more than800 hours of training to approximately 1,600 Soldiers, significantly expanding access to high-quality training while conserving time and resources.

According to Reyes, the MMTS does not replace Fort Buchanan’s fixedEngagement Skills Trainer (EST) 2000. Instead, it complements existing capabilities by extending training beyond fixed facilities. Together, EST 2000 and MMTS provide a layered, flexible approach that increases training frequency and efficiency while maintaining established standards.

“What the team at the Fort Buchanan TSC is doing—especially with the MMTS—is a clear indicator of the installation’s role as a warfighter readiness enabler. This capability strengthens readiness across the region and supports the Department of the Army enterprise,” saidBerenisse Rodriguez, chief of the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security.

By expanding access to modern training and delivering measurable results, Fort Buchanan’s Training Support Center continues to implement Army transformation concepts—ensuring forces remain ready, lethal, and responsive to mission requirements across the Western Hemisphere.

“Whether preparing units for contingency response, disaster relief, homeland defense, or overseas deployments, the TSC ensures leaders and Soldiers have access to the tools and resources they need to succeed,” saidRodriguez.

With an annual budget exceeding$500 million, Fort Buchanan supports a military community of approximately15,000 personnel, including Active Duty, Reserve, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve members. The installation’s mission is to enhance readiness and facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any location, at any time.