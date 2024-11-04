Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Buchanan's MMTS Systems improve Soldiers' Marksmanship Skills around the island [Image 1 of 5]

    Fort Buchanan's MMTS Systems improve Soldiers' Marksmanship Skills around the island

    PUERTO RICO

    11.04.2024

    Photo by David Hernandez 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    Personnel from the Fort Buchanan Training Support Center traveled to the west side of the island to train Soldiers assigned to the 77th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB) on how to operate the Mobile Marksmanship Training Simulator (MMTS) at the Army Reserve Center there, Oct 29 to Nov 3.

