Rafael Saldaña from the Fort Buchanan Training Support Center trains Soldiers assigned from different units assigned to Fort Buchanan on how to operate the Mobile Marksmanship Training Simulator (MMTS), Oct 29.
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2024 16:12
|Photo ID:
|8736053
|VIRIN:
|241104-A-cc868-1003
|Resolution:
|5712x3213
|Size:
|3.96 MB
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Buchanan's MMTS Systems improve Soldiers' Marksmanship Skills around the island [Image 5 of 5], by David Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Buchanan's MMTS Systems improve Soldiers' Marksmanship Skills around the island
No keywords found.