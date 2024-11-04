Personnel from the Fort Buchanan Training Support Center traveled to the west side of the island to train Soldiers assigned to the 77th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB) on how to operate the Mobile Marksmanship Training Simulator (MMTS) at the Army Reserve Center there, Oct 29 to Nov 3.
Fort Buchanan's MMTS Systems improve Soldiers' Marksmanship Skills around the island
