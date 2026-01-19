USS Cincinnati arrives in Ream Naval Base

REAM NAVAL BASE, Cambodia - Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Cincinnati (LCS 20) arrived in Ream Naval Base for a temporary port visit, Jan. 24, 2026.



Cincinnati’s visit to Cambodia celebrates the continued partnership between the United States and Cambodia, reaffirming our shared commitment to regional security, peace and prosperity. While in port, the crew will conduct ship tours, hold subject matter expert exchanges, and meet with key leaders to further enhance maritime partnership between the two nations.



“It is an honor to be welcomed by the Cambodian people at Ream Naval Base,” said Capt. Matt Scarlett, commodore, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7. “We are always excited to work alongside our partners and continue to build a free and open Indo-Pacific for all nations.”



This visit also demonstrates the deepening cooperation and expanding friendship between the U.S. and Royal Cambodian navies. Cambodia and the United States work shoulder-to-shoulder to uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific.



As we mark the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, we reflect not only on our ideals, but also on the enduring role of diplomacy in shaping our nation’s journey and global impact. This visit is a testament to our long-standing partnership with Cambodia and our shared vision for the future. Cincinnati’s visit also follows Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Savannah’s (LCS 28) port visit to the Kingdom of Cambodia in December 2024.



As the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed DESRON in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical commander of littoral combat ships deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility.

U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2026