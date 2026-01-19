USS Cincinnati (LCS 20) arrives in Ream Naval Base, Cambodia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

REAM NAVAL BASE, Cambodia (Jan. 24, 2026) Cmdr. Andrew Recame, commanding officer of Independence-Variant littoral combat ship USS Cincinnati (LCS 20) meets with Radm. Chong Sideth, Chief of Staff and Deputy Commander of Ream Naval Base, Cambodia, Jan. 24. Cincinnati is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Rodriguez)