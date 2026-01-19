USS Cincinnati (LCS 20) arrives in Ream Naval Base, Cambodia

REAM NAVAL BASE, Cambodia (Jan. 24, 2026) A Royal Cambodian Navy Delegation welcomes Independence-Variant littoral combat ship USS Cincinnati (LCS 20) to Ream Naval Base, Cambodia, Jan. 24. Cincinnati is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Rodriguez)
