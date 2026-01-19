(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Cincinnati (LCS 20) arrives in Ream Naval Base, Cambodia [Image 1 of 7]

    USS Cincinnati (LCS 20) arrives in Ream Naval Base, Cambodia

    CAMBODIA

    01.23.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Rodriguez 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7

    REAM NAVAL BASE, Cambodia (Jan. 24, 2026) A Royal Cambodian Navy Delegation welcomes Independence-Variant littoral combat ship USS Cincinnati (LCS 20) to Ream Naval Base, Cambodia, Jan. 24. Cincinnati is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 01.24.2026 04:31
    Photo ID: 9491118
    VIRIN: 260124-N-HE057-1001
    Resolution: 6976x4651
    Size: 8.18 MB
    Location: KH
    USS Cincinnati arrives in Ream Naval Base

    partnerships
    DESRON7
    U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F)

