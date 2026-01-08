USFK Commander Underscores Korea’s Strategic Importance, Strengthens Regional Partnerships at Honolulu Defense Forum Your browser does not support the audio element.

General Xavier T. Brunson, Commander of United Nations Command (UNC), Combined Forces Command (CFC), and U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), underscored the Korean Peninsula’s central role in Indo-Pacific security and deepened trilateral and regional defense cooperation during a series of engagements at the Honolulu Defense Forum, hosted by Pacific Forum in Honolulu Jan. 12-13.



Brunson was the featured speaker for a private discussion titled “Korea as Strategic Key Terrain During Competition, Crisis, and Conflict,” where he emphasized “the centrality of Korea and of the peninsula,” noting that it hosts “the only United States forces assigned to the Asian continent inside the first island chain” and highlighting “the potential that exists from that position, by virtue of the strength of the ally who we serve alongside every day.” He underscored that deterrence “starts at the tactical level,” pointing to an army of “some 500,000” partnered alongside U.S. forces and describing “the potential of that” combined posture as “incredible.”



In response to a question on past tendencies to view the military commands in the Republic of Korea as isolated and separate from other regional security issues, Brunson said “I think that there’s a recognition now of the centrality of Korea and of the peninsula.” He went on to explain “When we moor ourselves to the peninsula, when that mythology is allowed to continue to exist, what we do is we present less dilemmas to the adversaries of the region. We show ourselves to be less able and less capable to project power from the peninsula.”



On the margins of the forum, Brunson conducted a bilateral meeting with Japan Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi to discuss regional security developments and reaffirm the importance of stronger Japan–U.S.–ROK defense cooperation for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.



Brunson also met with General Romeo Brawner, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, to exchange views on regional deterrence, and the Philippines' continued support to UNC.



UNC, established in 1950 under United Nations Security Council Resolution 84, continues to uphold the Armistice Agreement and coordinate the contributions of 18 member states committed to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula. CFC provides binational warfighting command and control for the defense of the ROK, while USFK serves as the joint headquarters for U.S. forces assigned to the peninsula.



UNC, CFC, and USFK remain committed to maintaining a robust combined defense posture, strengthening alliances and partnerships, and working closely with regional counterparts to ensure peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and throughout the Indo-Pacific.