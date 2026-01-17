UNC/CFC/USFK Commander attends Honolulu Defense Forum 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of the United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and United States Forces Korea, meets with Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and U.S. Ambassador to Japan, George Glass, at the Honolulu Defense Forum in Hawaii, Jan. 12, 2026. They reaffirmed the importance of strengthening Japan-U.S.-ROK defense cooperation to promote peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt, Daniela Lechuga Liggio)