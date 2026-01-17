(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    UNC/CFC/USFK Commander attends Honolulu Defense Forum 2026

    UNC/CFC/USFK Commander attends Honolulu Defense Forum 2026

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    U.S. Army Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and United States Forces Korea (right), meets with Chief of Staff of the armed forces of the Philippines Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. (left), at the Honolulu Defense Forum in Hawaii, Jan. 12, 2026. They reaffirmed the importance of strengthening Philippines-U.S. defense cooperation to promote peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2026
    Date Posted: 01.19.2026 19:50
    Photo ID: 9484121
    VIRIN: 260111-A-KM154-5570
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.83 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    This work, UNC/CFC/USFK Commander attends Honolulu Defense Forum 2026, by SGT Daniela Lechuga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    UNC/CFC/USFK Commander attends Honolulu Defense Forum 2026
    UNC/CFC/USFK Commander attends Honolulu Defense Forum 2026

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USFK Commander Underscores Korea’s Strategic Importance, Strengthens Regional Partnerships at Honolulu Defense Forum

