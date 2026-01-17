UNC/CFC/USFK Commander attends Honolulu Defense Forum 2026

U.S. Army Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and United States Forces Korea (right), meets with Chief of Staff of the armed forces of the Philippines Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. (left), at the Honolulu Defense Forum in Hawaii, Jan. 12, 2026. They reaffirmed the importance of strengthening Philippines-U.S. defense cooperation to promote peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio)
USFK Commander Underscores Korea’s Strategic Importance, Strengthens Regional Partnerships at Honolulu Defense Forum
