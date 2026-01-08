(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Brunson Highlights Korea's Central Role in Indo-Pacific Security at Honolulu Defense Forum

    

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and U.S. Forces Korea, speaks during the "Korea as Strategic Key Terrain During Competition, Crisis, and Conflict" panel at the Honolulu Defense Forum in Honolulu, Hawaii, Jan. 13, 2026.

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    This work, Brunson Highlights Korea’s Central Role in Indo-Pacific Security at Honolulu Defense Forum, by SGT Daniela Lechuga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USFK Commander Underscores Korea's Strategic Importance, Strengthens Regional Partnerships at Honolulu Defense Forum

