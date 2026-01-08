Agencies Team Up to Restore Native Mussels in the Cuyahoga River

Photo By Andre Hampton | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District worked in collaboration with partnering agencies to help mussel restoration and reintroduction in the Cuyahoga River, Peninsula, Ohio, Sept. 16, 2025. The Fatmucket mussels were processed by attaching tiny numbered tags and P.I.T. (Passive Integrated Transponders), to monitor their movement and growth then placed within shallow divots in the river. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton) see less | View Image Page

CLEVELAND — A multi-agency team took a hands-on approach to boosting native mussel populations in the Cuyahoga River this fall, marking a new chapter in efforts to restore the health of one of Ohio’s most iconic waterways.

Scientists and specialists from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District worked alongside the National Park Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Cleveland Metroparks, Cleveland State University and Edge Engineering & Science to reintroduce hundreds of freshwater mussels into the river.

The project centered on roughly 670 Fatmucket mussels, each outfitted with tiny, numbered tags and P.I.T. (passive integrated transponder) chips — the same type of microchips used to track household pets. The tags allowed researchers to monitor the mussels’ movement, growth and overall health as they settled into their new environment.

Working together in a science laboratory at Cleveland State University, the team spent long hours tagging the 670 mussels in preparation for placing them at strategic locations throughout Cuyahoga Valley National Park in Peninsula, Ohio.

Freshwater mussels have been found in the Cuyahoga River for hundreds of years, but industrial growth, dams and pollution sharply reduced their numbers. Their reappearance in the early 2000s followed significant improvements in water quality.

Placing the mussels was a delicate task. Researchers made a tiny divot in the riverbed — no bigger than a fingertip — and set each mussel in place with its foot down and siphon facing up. That orientation helped the mussel anchor itself and begin filtering water, an essential step that improved water quality and stabilized river sediment.

Experts believe the return of these globally imperiled species could have an outsized impact. Healthy mussel communities support cleaner water, provide habitat for other organisms and strengthen the overall functioning of the river ecosystem.

The long-term goal is to re-establish a thriving freshwater mussel community in the lower Cuyahoga River within Cuyahoga Valley National Park. USACE and the National Park Service said the project aligns with their broader mission to restore and enhance the river’s ecosystem for future generations.

