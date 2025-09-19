Mussel Tagging for Reintroduction in the Cuyahoga River

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The USACE Buffalo District working in collaboration with the National Park Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Cleveland State University, Edge Engineering & Science, and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources help tag Fatmucket mussels that will be placed in the Cuyahoga River to aid their restoration, Cleveland, Ohio, Sept. 15, 2025.

Approximately 670 Fatmucket mussels will be processed by attaching tiny numbered tags and P.I.T. (Passive Integrated Transponders), similar to the chips used to track pets, to monitor their movement and growth. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)