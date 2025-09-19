Mussel Reintroduction in the Cuyahoga River

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District worked in collaboration with partnering agencies to help mussel restoration and reintroduction in the Cuyahoga River, Peninsula, Ohio, Sept. 16, 2025.

The Fatmucket mussels were processed by attaching tiny numbered tags and P.I.T. (Passive Integrated Transponders), to monitor their movement and growth then placed within shallow divots in the river. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)