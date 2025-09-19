Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mussel Reintroduction in the Cuyahoga River [Image 1 of 6]

    Mussel Reintroduction in the Cuyahoga River

    PENINSULA, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Photo by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District worked in collaboration with partnering agencies to help mussel restoration and reintroduction in the Cuyahoga River, Peninsula, Ohio, Sept. 16, 2025.
    The Fatmucket mussels were processed by attaching tiny numbered tags and P.I.T. (Passive Integrated Transponders), to monitor their movement and growth then placed within shallow divots in the river. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

