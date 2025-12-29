Stitch by Stitch: How an NCO Weaves Resilience, Leadership, and Care at the Dover Fisher House

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Rusty Frank | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Samantha Hogan, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations Fisher House for Families of the Fallen section chief crochets Sept. 24, 2025, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Hogan uses crocheting as a tool to develop Airmen and strengthen her mental health. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rusty Frank) see less | View Image Page

DOVER AFB, Del. – At Dover Air Force Base, where compassion and precision intersect daily, Tech. Sgt. Samantha Hogan leads with intention, patience, and heart. Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations Fisher House for Families of the Fallen section chief, Hogan oversees a space that becomes home—often unexpectedly—for families navigating some of the most difficult moments of their lives. Behind the scenes of that steady leadership is an unexpected tool that helps her process grief, strengthen her mental health, and shape the way she develops her team: crocheting. Hogan never planned for yarn and crochet hooks to become central to her life.

“It was a surprise,” she said. “My husband actually gifted me a small set… a little ‘make your own elephant’ kit. I started with that and I liked it. I got the hang of it pretty quickly.”

At the time, crocheting was just a side activity. Fitness had always been her primary outlet. That changed shortly after arriving at Dover.

“Within my first two weeks of being stationed here, we had a presidential mission,” Hogan said. “I realized I might not have time to be a personal trainer or coach anymore… and so I kind of turned to crocheting.”

What began as a creative distraction quickly became a lifeline.

“I fell in love with it,” she said. “It takes up all of my time now.”

For Hogan, crocheting is more than a hobby—it is a way to decompress after emotionally heavy missions and long days caring for families. The quiet repetition allows her mind to slow down and process experiences that do not always have clear emotional closure.

“There are so many days where I go home and I don’t want to think about it,” Hogan said. “Maybe it was a very heavy mission. But somehow it ends up in my hands.”

She keeps what she calls a “non-brain project” nearby—often a blanket—something that requires little counting or concentration. “It’s something I can just grab… work on while I watch TV and decompress.”

That simplicity creates space for emotional release.

“I can’t tell you how many times crocheting something, especially for someone, has helped me kind of process a lot of the heavy emotions that I deal with here,” Hogan said. “Some of these missions have really been heavy on my heart.”

The act of creating something tangible allows her to release what she carries. “It’s my way to let all of that out,” she said. “So I’m not holding on to all of that grief for that family.”

Crocheting has also reshaped Hogan’s leadership style. Known earlier in her career for operating at high speed, she admits she once treated everything as a crisis.

“If you asked me six years ago, I would have told you that I treat everything like it’s a fire,” she said. “Everything needed to be fixed as fast as possible—even if I had to redo it later.”

Crocheting forced her to slow down.

“Before you get into crocheting, you should ask yourself if you know how to count,” she said with a laugh. “Most of us really don’t.”

Restarting projects over and over taught her patience and intentionality—lessons she now applies to leading Airmen.

“If I want something done the right way, I need to break down the steps,” Hogan said. “I don’t care if it takes longer, as long as it’s done the right way.”

That mindset carries directly into her approach at the Fisher House, where flexibility and empathy are essential. When team members call in stressed or uncertain, Hogan responds with the steadiness she once wished for herself.

“Let’s break through it,” she said. “Take me through the beginning, and let’s come up with some steps.”

Her leadership philosophy centers on trust, growth, and shared responsibility.

“They don’t work for me,” Hogan said. “Yes, I’m in charge, but ultimately we are a team.”

She intentionally places Airmen in leadership roles without providing a full blueprint. “I’ll tell you what I need,” she said, “but ultimately it’s up to them.”

The goal is confidence. “I want them to know, ‘Hogan trusted me. I can do this.’”

Beyond her team, Hogan has found ways to extend her craft into the broader community. After struggling with what to do with her growing collection of finished blankets, she began donating them to a local organization supporting veterans and hospice patients.

“Last year I donated 11 blankets,” she said. “The response from these veterans was just amazing.” She plans to double that effort, seeing it as another way to serve. “I wear a uniform first,” Hogan said. “I take care of families who have lost their service members. This just gives me another way to give back.”

Balancing work and personal life remains a challenge, particularly in an environment that rarely feels “off.”

“I’ve always struggled with turning my brain off from work,” Hogan said. “Here especially, it feels like we can never turn off.”

Recent months, however, have forced balance. With her husband deployed, crocheting has helped her slow down and be present with her son.

“It has truly forced me to sit down and breathe,” she said. “And just chill.”

Her advice to others is simple.

“Find something that you’re passionate about,” Hogan said. “Throw your heart at it.”

What started as a small gift has become something far more impactful.

“It has blossomed into something that has probably truly saved my mental health,” she said.

Stitch by stitch, Tech. Sgt. Samantha Hogan continues to weave resilience—not only into yarn, but into the lives of the families she serves and the Airmen she leads.