(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Stitch by Stitch: How an NCO Weaves Resilience, Leadership, and Care at the Dover Fisher House [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Stitch by Stitch: How an NCO Weaves Resilience, Leadership, and Care at the Dover Fisher House

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rusty Frank 

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Samantha Hogan, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations Fisher House for Families of the Fallen section chief crochets Sept. 24, 2025, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Hogan uses crocheting as a tool to develop Airmen and strengthen her mental health. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rusty Frank)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 13:15
    Photo ID: 9465652
    VIRIN: 250924-F-YU668-1072
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stitch by Stitch: How an NCO Weaves Resilience, Leadership, and Care at the Dover Fisher House [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Rusty Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Stitch by Stitch: How an NCO Weaves Resilience, Leadership, and Care at the Dover Fisher House
    Stitch by Stitch: How an NCO Weaves Resilience, Leadership, and Care at the Dover Fisher House
    Stitch by Stitch: How an NCO Weaves Resilience, Leadership, and Care at the Dover Fisher House

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Stitch by Stitch: How an NCO Weaves Resilience, Leadership, and Care at the Dover Fisher House

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery