    Stitch by Stitch: How an NCO Weaves Resilience, Leadership, and Care at the Dover Fisher House

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Rusty Frank 

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Samantha Hogan, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations Fisher House for Families of the Fallen section chief crochets Sept. 24, 2025, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Hogan uses crocheting as a tool to develop Airmen and strengthen her mental health. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Rusty Frank)

    Date Taken: 12.31.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 13:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:03:16
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US

