Photo By Senior Airman Olivia Bithell | A judge looks on as U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Megan Rodgers, Air Combat Command...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Olivia Bithell | A judge looks on as U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Megan Rodgers, Air Combat Command Headquarters Enlisted Aide to the Deputy Commander, left, and Senior Master Sgt. Jacquelyn Gausemel Senior Enlisted Aide for the Chief of Space Operations compete in the National Hot Food Challenge during the 49th Annual Joint Culinary Training Exercise at Fort Gregg-Lee, Virginia, March 3, 2025. This event promotes healthy cuisine within military food service operations and tests chefs’ ability to plan, prepare, and present a meal using the nutritional guidelines and recommendations set forth by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (AND). (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell) see less | View Image Page

Double the Flavor Your browser does not support the audio element.

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. — Culinary specialists from across the U.S. military and allied forces representing the Republic of Korea, Germany, the United Kingdom, and France brought their best to the table during the 49th Annual Joint Culinary Training Exercise, held Feb. 28 to March 7, 2025, at Fort Lee, Virginia. The event continues to uphold its legacy as the largest

military culinary competition in North America.



For the U.S. Air Force team, this year’s competition marked a significant milestone in a journey that began in 2021 and was reshaped by the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic not only delayed their debut but also challenged the future of Air Force participation; until the twin

sisters, U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jacquelyn Gausemel and U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Amanda Brodeur, stepped up to lead a revival.



“After COVID, we took over the program,” said Brodeur. “It was something we believed in, and we wanted to rebuild it in our own way. Not many people were eager to take it on; it’s a lot of work.”



The sisters helped stand up the first Air Force team to compete post-pandemic, making their official debut at the 2022 JCTE. Since then, they’ve cultivated a culture of excellence and camaraderie, helping shape the team into a competitive and close-knit culinary force.



“We had no idea how massive this competition really was until we were in it,” said Gausemel. “We had to scramble for everything, from bringing our own plates to preparing four-course



meals under pressure. But we adapted. Sometimes that meant midnight store runs and leaning on help from our sister services.”



Despite the hurdles, the Air Force team quickly found its footing, and a sense of belonging within the broader food service community.



“We’re all here to elevate each other,” said Gausemel. “No one branch is better than the other. That’s what makes it special. We network, we learn, and for the younger Airmen, it’s a chance to grow and be mentored by some of the best.”



The culinary exercise isn’t just a competition; it’s an environment for professional development. Each team includes a manager, five professionals, and five student culinarians. Students not only

sharpen their culinary skills, but also gain mentorship in teamwork, professionalism, and leadership.



“It’s not just about what’s on the plate,” one team mentor explained. “We had a student who wasn’t the strongest cook, but she was the most dependable teammate, and that’s why she belonged on the team.”



Success in this competition extends beyond technical ability. It reflects Air Force core values: integrity first, service before self, and excellence in all we do.



“The most rewarding part is watching the growth: personally, professionally, and creatively,” said Brodeur. “When you see Airmen come together to create beautiful food and take pride in doing it right, you know they care. That’s what this is all about.”



As the Air Force culinary team looks toward future competitions, its foundation is strong, built not just on skill, but on mentorship, resilience, and shared purpose. And thanks to the leadership of two determined sisters, the flavor of the future is unmistakably Air Force.