USS Tucson Returns Home from Deployment

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (December 29, 2025) - Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Tucson (SSN 770) returned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam following a scheduled deployment, Oct. 29, 2025. During the deployment, Tucson and its crew performed a full spectrum of submarine operations across the Indo-Pacific region.



“This is the most resilient crew that I have served with in my career,” said Cmdr. Vincent Bove, Tucson’s commanding officer. “The team came together and through all of the training, had developed a rigid process to overcome the next challenge. They always showed up, ready to perform and strive for improvement each day.”



Tucson’s crew trained for combat readiness before departure from Pearl Harbor and continuously maintained high standards. Throughout the deployment, Tucson advanced 22 Sailors during the advancement cycle with four to E-8, six to E-7, six to E-6, and six to E-5.



“This was the first western Pacific deployment for 76 crew members,” said Master Chief Fire Controlman Derek Dowen, Tucson’s chief of the boat. “Tucson’s crew performed tremendously, keeping the ship out to sea and pursuing supervisory qualifications, setting the foundation for future leaders in the submarine force.”



During the deployment, 19 Sailors and eight officers achieved a significant career milestone by earning their submarine warfare insignia.



Tucson was commissioned Sept. 9, 1995, and is the 59th Los Angeles-class submarine, named for the city of Tucson in Arizona.



At 360 feet long with a beam of 33 feet, Tucson is assigned to Submarine Squadron Seven and is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations forces support, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.

