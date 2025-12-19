USS Tucson (SSN 770) returns home from Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251028-N-DZ831-1238 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Oct 28, 2025) – Electronics Technician (Navigation) First Class David Barnhurst, assigned to Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Tucson (SSN 770), greets his daughter with a traditional first hug as Tucson returns to their homeport at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam following a scheduled deployment, October 28, 2025. Tucson is assigned to Submarine Squadron Seven and is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations forces support, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Omar A. Dominquez)