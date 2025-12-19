USS Tucson (SSN 770) returns home from Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251028-N-DZ831-1063 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Oct 28, 2025) -- Friends and family of Sailors assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Tucson (SSN 770) watch from the pier as Tucson returns to its homeport at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam following a scheduled deployment, October 28, 2025. Tucson is assigned to Submarine Squadron Seven and is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations forces support, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Omar A. Dominquez)