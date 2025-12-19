251028-N-DZ831-1043 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Oct 28, 2025) -- Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Tucson (SSN 770) returns to its homeport at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam following a scheduled deployment, October 28, 2025. Tucson is assigned to Submarine Squadron Seven and is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations forces support, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Omar A. Dominquez)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2025 15:03
|Photo ID:
|9462977
|VIRIN:
|251028-N-DZ831-1043
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.49 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tucson (SSN 770) returns home from Deployment [Image 9 of 9], by CPO Omar Dominquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS Tucson Returns Home from Deployment
No keywords found.