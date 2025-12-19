Allied Partnership Strengthened During 4th Port Dawg Rodeo at Yokota

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force members pose in front of a Japanese...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force members pose in front of a Japanese C-2 cargo aircraft during the Port Dawg Rodeo at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 17, 2025. Allied Airmen trained side by side, reinforcing enduring partnerships that support Indo-Pacific readiness. see less | View Image Page

YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan — The 515th Air Mobility Operations Group hosted the fourth iteration of its Port Dawg Rodeo at Yokota Air Base, Japan, during the week of Nov. 17, strengthening interoperability with the Japan Air Self-Defense Force through hands-on aerial port competition.

The four-day event brought together 20 Airmen from the 730th Air Mobility Squadron and the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron with 19 JASDF members representing 12 air wings across Japan. Integrated teams competed in a series of aerial port events while working alongside our counterparts, reinforcing shared standards and operational trust.

“The Port Dawg Rodeo allows our Airmen and JASDF partners to train together in a realistic, competitive environment that directly translates to mission readiness,” said Lt. Col. Shawn Cox, 730th AMS commander. “These engagements strengthen relationships and contribute to esprit de corps between our organizations.” Competition events included a 10K standard forklift driving course, aircraft loading, pallet build-up, center of balance marking, and a Port Dawg fitness challenge. The events were designed to test technical proficiency, adaptability, and teamwork in a dynamic, multilingual environment.

“Working alongside JASDF members pushed us to communicate clearly, adapt quickly, and rely on each other to get the job done,” said Senior Airman Joseph Durhan, a 730th AMS Transportation Specialist who participated in the Rodeo. “It reinforced how important trust and teamwork are in real-world operations.” The Rodeo concluded with an awards ceremony recognizing top-performing teams and individual standouts, highlighting professional excellence and allied cooperation.

In addition to the competition, JASDF members toured key facilities to expand mutual understanding of air mobility capabilities. Tours included the 730th AMS air freight warehouse, where Airmen demonstrated the Mechanized Material Handling System, as well as a JASDF cargo warehouse, a CH-47J Chinook hangar, a Kawasaki C-2 aircraft at Iruma Air Base, the 374th LRS Cargo Mobility Flight warehouse, and a briefing on CV-22 operations by the 21st Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron.