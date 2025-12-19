(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Allied Partnership Strengthened During 4th Port Dawg Rodeo at Yokota [Image 4 of 5]

    Allied Partnership Strengthened During 4th Port Dawg Rodeo at Yokota

    JAPAN

    11.17.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    515th Air Mobility Operations Wing

    Members of the 730th Air Mobility Squadron, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron and Japan Air Self-Defense Force practice a litter carry during the fitness challenge portion of the Port Dawg Rodeo at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 17, 2025. The competition sharpened technical skills and reinforced readiness through realistic, allied aerial port scenarios.

    JASDF
    515th Air Mobility Operation Wing
    Port Dawg Rodeo
    730th Air Mobility Squadron

