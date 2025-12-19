Allied Partnership Strengthened During 4th Port Dawg Rodeo at Yokota

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 730th Air Mobility Squadron, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron and Japan Air Self-Defense Force practice a litter carry during the fitness challenge portion of the Port Dawg Rodeo at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 17, 2025. The competition sharpened technical skills and reinforced readiness through realistic, allied aerial port scenarios.