U.S. Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force members pose in front of a Japanese C-2 cargo aircraft during the Port Dawg Rodeo at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 17, 2025. Allied Airmen trained side by side, reinforcing enduring partnerships that support Indo-Pacific readiness.
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2025 20:30
|Location:
|JP
Allied Partnership Strengthened During 4th Port Dawg Rodeo at Yokota
