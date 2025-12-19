Members of the 730th Air Mobility Squadron, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron and Japan Air Self-Defense Force carry full water jugs during the Port Dawg Fitness Challenge portion of the Port Dawg Rodeo at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 19, 2025. The event reinforced shared standards and operational trust through hands-on, allied aerial port training.
|11.19.2025
|12.23.2025 20:30
|9459791
|251117-F-F3223-1703
|3182x1877
|1.64 MB
|JP
|4
|1
Allied Partnership Strengthened During 4th Port Dawg Rodeo at Yokota
