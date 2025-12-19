CNRJ Fire and Emergency Services Sasebo, SRF-JRMC Conduct Confined Space Rescue Exercise Your browser does not support the audio element.

By Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raquell Williams SASEBO, Japan (Dec. 16, 2025) – Commander, Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) Fire and Emergency Services Sasebo conducted a confined space rescue exercise at Sasebo Heavy Industries in Sasebo, Japan, Dec. 16, 2025. Overseen by U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC), this annual drill provided CFAS fire and emergency services an opportunity to demonstrate safety precautions in a simulated crisis by applying teamwork, technical application, and skill. “[CNRJ Sasebo fire department workers] are simulating rescuing two SRF workers becoming incapacitated because the oxygen content was very low,” said CNRJ Sasebo Fire Chief Mark Wampler. “[The rescuers] are using a mechanical advantage system and confined rescue techniques.” The rescuers utilized confined space air packs instead of standard breathing apparatuses for air supply. This type of compact air pack ensures the rescuer has a steady supply of breathing air and provides them greater mobility while working in tight spaces. In addition to limited oxygen supply, the atmosphere inside a confined space is a critical risk factor when conducting rescue operations. Rescuers can just as easily become victims if the environment is not properly accessed. Intoxicating gasses have been known to seriously incapacitate rescuers, exacerbating the situation entirely. “Typically, 66 percent of rescuers become a victim themselves,” said Wampler. “We use a gas detector to monitor the atmosphere [for] oxygen content, explosivity, and hydrogen sulfide. This training is important because it reinforces the safety element that we should always be following.” The exercise continued with two iterations of rescuers descending into a caisson to retrieve the victims. In this instance, a caisson is a tall, watertight box-like structure used as a gate across the entrance of a dry dock. “The interesting aspect of this drill is that it’s in a caisson,” said SRF-JRMC Environmental Program Manager Doug Hamilton. “Right now, they’re doing an exercise from about 30 to 35 feet high inside of an area where you can’t get typical response gear. The fire department is practicing an alternative set of skills at a more challenging-to-reach location.” Real-world scenarios, such as the confined space rescue exercise, are necessary to refine the skill and precision required to properly respond to a crisis. Performing an exercise in a caisson allowed the firefighters to fully understand the unforeseen difficulties of a confined space rescue. After thoroughly facilitating the confined rescue exercise, SRF-JRMC and CFAS fire and emergency services personnel successfully fulfilled an annual requirement compliant with Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regulations, enhancing the installation’s readiness and response capabilities. For more than 78 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community.