Commander, Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) Fire and Emergency Services Sasebo firefighters conduct a confined space rescue drill at Sasebo Heavy Industries Dry Dock No. 2 in Sasebo, Japan, Dec. 16, 2025. The annual drill was overseen by U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) to ensure adequate extended response and integration of CFAS fire and emergency services to effectively engage a rescue plan in a confined space. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raquell Williams)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2025 19:13
|Photo ID:
|9459733
|VIRIN:
|251216-N-VD231-1097
|Resolution:
|5197x3712
|Size:
|2.72 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CNRJ Sasebo Fire and Emergency Services and SRF Conduct Confined Space Drilll [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Raquell Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CNRJ Fire and Emergency Services Sasebo, SRF-JRMC Conduct Confined Space Rescue Exercise
No keywords found.