    CNRJ Sasebo Fire and Emergency Services and SRF Conduct Confined Space Drilll [Image 1 of 4]

    CNRJ Sasebo Fire and Emergency Services and SRF Conduct Confined Space Drilll

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    12.15.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Raquell Williams 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Commander, Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) Fire and Emergency Services Sasebo firefighters conduct a confined space rescue drill at Sasebo Heavy Industries Dry Dock No. 2 in Sasebo, Japan, Dec. 16, 2025. The annual drill was overseen by U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) to ensure adequate extended response and integration of CFAS fire and emergency services to effectively engage a rescue plan in a confined space. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raquell Williams)

    This work, CNRJ Sasebo Fire and Emergency Services and SRF Conduct Confined Space Drilll [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Raquell Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

