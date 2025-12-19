CNRJ Sasebo Fire and Emergency Services and SRF Conduct Confined Space Drilll

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Commander, Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) Fire and Emergency Services Sasebo firefighters conduct a confined space rescue drill at Sasebo Heavy Industries Dry Dock No. 2 in Sasebo, Japan, Dec. 16, 2025. The annual drill was overseen by U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) to ensure adequate extended response and integration of CFAS fire and emergency services to effectively engage a rescue plan in a confined space. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raquell Williams)