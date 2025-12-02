Units of Carrier Air Wing 17 Return to San Diego After 9-Month Mission Your browser does not support the audio element.

The squadrons of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17 returned to their home stations after a nine month mission to the U.S. 3rd, 5th, and 7th Fleet areas of operation, Dec. 7.



CVW 17, embarked aboard aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), operated as part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (NIMCSG) during operations spanning the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and U.S. Central Command areas of responsibility.



“The men and women of Carrier Air Wing 17 successfully executed a multitude of missions with incredible professionalism, ingenuity and grit,” said Rear Adm. Fred Goldhammer, commander, Carrier Strike Group 11. “Their dedication throughout a challenging nine month deployment that spanned more than two thirds of the planet enabled our team to consistently project naval power and forward presence while demonstrating the operational flexibility and responsiveness our nation demands of its Carrier Strike Groups.”



While operating in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations (AOO), CVW-17 conducted international exercises and engagements alongside Saudi Arabian, Bharani, Omani, Emirati, Qatari, French, Pakistani and Indian partners. The air wing also supported U.S. Africa Command by conducting strikes against ISIS targets in Somalia. On USS Wayne E. Meyer, members of HSM-73 supported combat operations against the Houthi threat in the Gulf of Aden, earning the Combat Action Ribbon for their actions.



“Putting the pressure on our adversaries involves more than flying planes and helicopters. It involves thousands of Sailors working tirelessly to support our aircraft in harm’s way,” said Captain Brent Jaquith, commander, CVW 17. “When you have aircraft launching off the flight deck around the clock, you need a crew full of capable service-members ready to support. I am exceptionally proud of all of our squadrons and Sailors who supported launching, flying and recovering aircraft throughout this important nine-month mission. It was a pleasure serving with America’s finest sons and daughters.”



While operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet AOO, CVW 17 supported operations to uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific, operating as part of the NIMCSG to provide credible deterrence and reassure allies and partners of enduring U.S. commitment to the region. CVW-17 also conducted combined exercises and deterrence operations alongside Malaysian, Filipino and Japanese partners and conducted joint exercises with U.S. Air Force and U.S. Marine Corps assets.



In total, CVW-17 completed over 7,400 sorties and 18,000 flight hours.



CVW 17 consists of nine squadrons flying F/A-18C/E/F Super Hornets, EA-18G Growler, E-2D Hawkeyes, C-2A Greyhounds, and MH-60R/S Sea Hawks.



Helicopter Maritime Squadron (HSM) 73, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6, and Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30 will remain in San Diego, marking their return to homeport. Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121 will return home to Norfolk, Va. Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22, VFA-137, VFA-146, and VFA-94 will return to Lemoore, Ca. Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 139 will return home to Whidbey Island, Wa.



NIMCSG consists of aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 11; embarked staff of CSG 11; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 9; embarked Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17; and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54), USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108), USS Gridley (DDG 101) and USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123).



For more news from U.S. 3rd Fleet, visit https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/COM-US3rdFleet



For more news from CSG 11, visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/CSG11



For more news from CVN 68, visit: www.dvidshub.net/unit/CVN68