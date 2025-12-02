No. 1 Student pilot producing base celebrates XL Day Your browser does not support the audio element.

Team XL gathered on the flightline for XL Day on Nov. 26, featuring a 5K Turkey Trot and a Wing all-call to recognize third quarter accomplishments. “XL Days” are readiness days earned each quarter by meeting the wing’s minimum pilot production goals. “We have focused efforts to leverage wing-wide events to transform Team XL into an Elite Team and introduce competition throughout the wing and build esprit de corps,” said Capt. Grady Hughes, 47th FTW Commanders Action Group director. “Targeting XL Days based on our production goals affords us the opportunity to deliberately carve out time to host wing-wide competitive events in our effort to cultivate a Warrior Mindset throughout Team XL.” This XL Day followed a high yield year, as the 47th Flying Training Wing graduated 362 T-6 pilots and 106 T-38 pilots, surpassing the targets of 345 and 99, respectively. Laughlin was the number one student pilot producing base in Fiscal Year 2025. “We graduated 480 students across both platforms in Fiscal Year 2025, flew 38,245 sorties totaling 51,875 hours,” said Col. Tyler Ellison, 47th Flying Training Wing commander. “We were only able to accomplish this because of your hard work. Looking into next year the bar has been raised.” Following the 5k, the Wing hosted an all-call to recognize the following individuals and teams for exceptional 3rd quarter performance: USAFA Ops AF Recognition The following members exhibited outstanding leadership and mentorship to 12 USAFA cadets over five days this summer. They organized 33 hands-on events across various base agencies and scheduled T-6 and T-38 sorties for the cadets. Capt. Sebastian Coburn 1st Lt. Connor Millard Air Force Assistance Fund Recognition The following members went above and beyond to work end-to-end for a good cause. Thanks to their combined efforts, they exceeded their goals and jointly raised over $8,000, nearly doubling last year’s participation and donations. From the 47 CES: 2nd Lt. Macy Hoppes Staff Sgt. Brody Patterson Airman 1st Class Brayden Hess From the 47 MDG: Tech. Sgt. Silvia Bowman Airman 1st Class Breana Bethea From the 47 CONS Staff Sgt. Malik Mumpfield Staff Sgt. Nakisha McKenzie From the 47 MXD Tech. Sgt. Dalton Booth Senior Airman Pearson Bradly From the 47 CS Tech. Sgt. Rissa Haynes Staff Sgt. Gustavo Cantu Summer Bash Recognition These members were essential to the successful planning and execution of Summer Bash on Sept. 12. They coordinated across multiple agencies on and off base. The event featured three performers, 28 vendors, and 2,000 attendees. Capt. Riley Holt Capt. Christine Del Aguila 1st Lt. Ryan Pfanstiel Master Sgt. Cody Whitford Master Sgt. Alvin Morris Ms. Brooke Sands Ms. Kristi Garcia 47th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) CATM Excellence in Competition The 47th SFS team hosted the Excellence in Competition event on Nov. 7, with 93 shooters firing a total of 5,520 rounds of 5.56. The following SFS CATM team members were essential to the event’s success. Tech. Sgt. Travis Allen Staff Sgt. Joseph Veltrie Staff Sgt. Connor Williams Staff Sgt. William Deitt Third quarter award winners included: Airman of the Quarter: Airman 1st Class Daniel Amarillas NCO of the Quarter: Tech. Sgt. Cedric Murphy SNCO of the Quarter: Master Sgt. Justin Rescina CGO of the Quarter: Capt. Riley Holt FGO of the Quarter: Maj. Tyler Williamson Volunteer of the Quarter: 1st Lt. Jacob Spanier Civilian Category I (Supervisory): Ms. Yvonne Anguiano Civilian Category II (Supervisory): Mr. Jose Lugo Civilian Category III (Supervisory): Ms. Isabelle Castillo Civilian Category I (Non-Supervisory): Ms. Makenzi Davis Civilian Category II (Non-Supervisory): Mr. Manuel Sanchez Civilian Category III (Non-Supervisory): Mr. Alejandro Alvarado Dorm Resident of the Quarter: Airman Nazaryth Cruz Honor Guard Member of the Quarter: Senior Airman Samuel Nieto Team of the Quarter: The Mental Health Flight Instructor Pilot of the Quarter: 1st Lt Liam Oakes KSL of the Quarter: Ms. Alexandra Laib XL Day provided an opportunity to reflect on the Wing’s achievements, celebrate its people, and reinforce the mission of building combat-ready Airmen, leaders and pilots. XL Days are scheduled quarterly, in coordination with wing and group commanders, to avoid conflicts with other major events and ensure everyone can come together to celebrate high performance and wing goals.