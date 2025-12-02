Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    No. 1 Student pilot producing base celebrates XL Day

    DEL RIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2025

    Story by Senior Airman Keira Rossman 

    47th Flying Training Wing

    Team XL gathered on the flightline for XL Day on Nov. 26, featuring a 5K Turkey Trot and a Wing all-call to recognize third quarter accomplishments.  “XL Days” are readiness days earned each quarter by meeting the wing’s minimum pilot production goals.  “We have focused efforts to leverage wing-wide events to transform Team XL into an Elite Team and introduce competition throughout the wing and build esprit de corps,” said Capt. Grady Hughes, 47th FTW Commanders Action Group director. “Targeting XL Days based on our production goals affords us the opportunity to deliberately carve out time to host wing-wide competitive events in our effort to cultivate a Warrior Mindset throughout Team XL.”   This XL Day followed a high yield year, as the 47th Flying Training Wing graduated 362 T-6 pilots and 106 T-38 pilots, surpassing the targets of 345 and 99, respectively. Laughlin was the number one student pilot producing base in Fiscal Year 2025.   “We graduated 480 students across both platforms in Fiscal Year 2025, flew 38,245 sorties totaling 51,875 hours,” said Col. Tyler Ellison, 47th Flying Training Wing commander. “We were only able to accomplish this because of your hard work. Looking into next year the bar has been raised.”   Following the 5k, the Wing hosted an all-call to recognize the following individuals and teams for exceptional 3rd quarter performance:  USAFA Ops AF Recognition  The following members exhibited outstanding leadership and mentorship to 12 USAFA cadets over five days this summer. They organized 33 hands-on events across various base agencies and scheduled T-6 and T-38 sorties for the cadets.  Capt. Sebastian Coburn  1st Lt. Connor Millard     Air Force Assistance Fund Recognition  The following members went above and beyond to work end-to-end for a good cause. Thanks to their combined efforts, they exceeded their goals and jointly raised over $8,000, nearly doubling last year’s participation and donations.  From the 47 CES:  2nd Lt. Macy Hoppes  Staff Sgt. Brody Patterson  Airman 1st Class Brayden Hess  From the 47 MDG:  Tech. Sgt. Silvia Bowman  Airman 1st Class Breana Bethea  From the 47 CONS  Staff Sgt. Malik Mumpfield  Staff Sgt. Nakisha McKenzie  From the 47 MXD  Tech. Sgt. Dalton Booth  Senior Airman Pearson Bradly  From the 47 CS  Tech. Sgt. Rissa Haynes  Staff Sgt. Gustavo Cantu    Summer Bash Recognition  These members were essential to the successful planning and execution of Summer Bash on Sept. 12. They coordinated across multiple agencies on and off base. The event featured three performers, 28 vendors, and 2,000 attendees.  Capt. Riley Holt  Capt. Christine Del Aguila  1st Lt. Ryan Pfanstiel  Master Sgt. Cody Whitford  Master Sgt. Alvin Morris  Ms. Brooke Sands  Ms. Kristi Garcia    47th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) CATM Excellence in Competition  The 47th SFS team hosted the Excellence in Competition event on Nov. 7, with 93 shooters firing a total of 5,520 rounds of 5.56. The following SFS CATM team members were essential to the event’s success.  Tech. Sgt. Travis Allen  Staff Sgt. Joseph Veltrie  Staff Sgt. Connor Williams  Staff Sgt. William Deitt    Third quarter award winners included:  Airman of the Quarter:   Airman 1st Class Daniel Amarillas  NCO of the Quarter:   Tech. Sgt. Cedric Murphy  SNCO of the Quarter:  Master Sgt. Justin Rescina  CGO of the Quarter:  Capt. Riley Holt  FGO of the Quarter:  Maj. Tyler Williamson  Volunteer of the Quarter:  1st Lt. Jacob Spanier  Civilian Category I (Supervisory):  Ms. Yvonne Anguiano  Civilian Category II (Supervisory):  Mr. Jose Lugo  Civilian Category III (Supervisory):  Ms. Isabelle Castillo  Civilian Category I (Non-Supervisory):  Ms. Makenzi Davis  Civilian Category II (Non-Supervisory):  Mr. Manuel Sanchez  Civilian Category III (Non-Supervisory):  Mr. Alejandro Alvarado  Dorm Resident of the Quarter:  Airman Nazaryth Cruz  Honor Guard Member of the Quarter:  Senior Airman Samuel Nieto  Team of the Quarter:  The Mental Health Flight  Instructor Pilot of the Quarter:  1st Lt Liam Oakes  KSL of the Quarter:  Ms. Alexandra Laib  XL Day provided an opportunity to reflect on the Wing’s achievements, celebrate its people, and reinforce the mission of building combat-ready Airmen, leaders and pilots.  XL Days are scheduled quarterly, in coordination with wing and group commanders, to avoid conflicts with other major events and ensure everyone can come together to celebrate high performance and wing goals.

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025
    Location: DEL RIO, TEXAS, US
