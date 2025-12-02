Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    No. 1 Student pilot producing base celebrates XL Day [Image 6 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    No. 1 Student pilot producing base celebrates XL Day

    LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman 

    47th Flying Training Wing

    Members of Team XL run together during the XL Day 5K at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Nov. 26, 2025. The 5K was one of several activities scheduled throughout the day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.26.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 11:49
    Photo ID: 9421068
    VIRIN: 251126-F-QY777-7524
    Resolution: 4747x3158
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, No. 1 Student pilot producing base celebrates XL Day [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Keira Rossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    No. 1 Student pilot producing base celebrates XL Day
    No. 1 Student pilot producing base celebrates XL Day
    No. 1 Student pilot producing base celebrates XL Day
    No. 1 Student pilot producing base celebrates XL Day
    No. 1 Student pilot producing base celebrates XL Day
    No. 1 Student pilot producing base celebrates XL Day
    No. 1 Student pilot producing base celebrates XL Day
    No. 1 Student pilot producing base celebrates XL Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    No. 1 Student pilot producing base celebrates XL Day

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Laughlin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download