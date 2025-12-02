No. 1 Student pilot producing base celebrates XL Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Team XL assembles on the flightline at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Nov. 26, 2025, with a 47th Security Forces Squadron patrol car, T-6A Texan IIs, T-38C Talons, and a 47th Civil Engineer Squadron firetruck to commence XL Day. The event highlights the wing’s readiness and pilot-production achievements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)