No. 1 Student pilot producing base celebrates XL Day

U.S. Air Force Col. Tyler Ellison, 47th Flying Training Wing commander, addresses attendees during the XL Day all-call at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Nov. 26, 2025. The all-call featured recognition of individual and team accomplishments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)