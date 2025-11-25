Team Mildenhall helps recover WWII MIA pilot 2nd Lt. Lester Lowry

Photo By Karen Abeyasekere | U.S. Air Force Andrew McCaffrey, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing, and Staff Sgt. Austin...... read more read more Photo By Karen Abeyasekere | U.S. Air Force Andrew McCaffrey, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing, and Staff Sgt. Austin Newkirk, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron, dry sieve earth from a specific, surveyed area on private farmland in Essex, England, Sept. 23, 2025. They were part of a team of U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army volunteers from RAFs Mildenhall, Lakenheath, Feltwell, Croughton, Welford and RAF Molesworth, working alongside local community volunteers and U.K. military and veterans from Operation Nightingale. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere) see less | View Image Page

ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, England. – Team Mildenhall participated in a six-week excavation project to find a World War II, U.S. Army Air Forces pilot 2nd Lt. Lester Lowry and his P-47D Thunderbolt, in Essex, England, Sept. 15 to Sept. 26, 2025.



Lowry was assigned to the 487th Fighter Squadron in Norfolk, England, when he took off from RAF Bodney, Jan. 26, 1944. According to the archaeologist team, Lowry was fresh out of flight school and the sole occupant operating a Thunderbolt from his installation when he went out on a cloudy day to practice diving. The pilot went into a vertical dive, in low visibility, at high speeds and was unable to pull his aircraft up in time before crashing into the ground.



The recovery team consisted of volunteers from Canada, Wales, Scotland and the surrounding local area, as well as British veterans through Operation Nightingale. The Department of POW/MIA Accounting Agency also arranged for over 130 U.S. Air Force and Army personnel from across the United Kingdom to assist in the recovery project.



“Day in, day out, no matter the weather, the military volunteers turn up with a smile on their face,” said Rosanna Price, Cotswold Archaeology engagement manager and archaeologist. “We are very grateful for their diligence and enthusiasm, their relevant experience, and their motivating camaraderie.”



The DPAA is an organization committed to providing accurate accounting for America's missing personnel to their families and the nation from past conflicts. Their goal is to bring hope to families who have waited from years to decades for answers. This recovery mission captures the enduring partnership between the U.S. and UK in the shared legacy of World War II and honoring those who served.



“This is a unique experience,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Andrew McCaffrey,100th Air Refueling Wing judge advocate chief of operations and international law.

“Lieutenant Lowry was in the service; he gave his life and that’s significant. This is a chance to honor that sacrifice.”



The excavation team worked and sifted through clay soil to ensure that the material found wasn’t damaged or broken before it was forensically screened and analyzed. They found physical evidence that confirmed the crash site and recovered various uniform items, life-support equipment and airframe parts from the Thunderbolt.



“Every square detected, and every bucket screened is one step closer to locating, recovering, and repatriating Lowry,” said Price. “I'd like to say a huge 'thank you' to all the U.S. volunteers who have given their time to the recovery.”