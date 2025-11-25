From subs to supply – one sailor’s Navy journey

Service, strength, sea power. These are the words that Navy Lt. Cmdr. Sean Forsyth uses to describe the U.S. Navy’s 250-year-old history.



Forsyth serves as the reserve program director at Defense Logistics Agency Distribution, overseeing a team of 190 reservists. A 14-year Navy veteran, Forsyth has firsthand experience with the critical role DLA Distribution plays in ensuring naval forces receive essential resources when and where needed.



“When I was on my two submarine tours, I was the customer to DLA,” he said. “Now that I’ve transitioned to the Supply Corps, I can see all the intricacies behind DLA operations in order to provide that incredible customer support.”



Prior to joining DLA, Forsyth's career took a turn. He initially aspired to work at Three Mile Island Nuclear Power Plant, having studied physics at Millersville University. However, advice from his wife's uncle, retired Navy Chief Petty Officer Tony Palm, steered him toward the Navy's nuclear program.



"He encouraged me to try the Navy nuclear program as a career starter. If you serve your minimum time, you can walk in the door at Three Mile Island he advised,” Forsyth recalled. “If you like the Navy, stay in, get the retirement, and then you can do whatever you want after that."



The Navy's Nuclear Program proved to be a rigorous path. Forsyth describes it as a daunting and arduous process akin to applying to an Ivy League school. The program involved multiple technical interviews in Washington, D.C. and scrutiny from the head of Naval Reactors.



He served on two submarine tours, as navigator and the operations officer. Ultimately, a desire to prioritize family led him to transition to the U.S. Navy Supply Corps and eventually to DLA Distribution.



His family background, marked by a blend of Army and Navy service, significantly shapes Forsyth's perspective on service.



"All the family that served and sailors that have come before and even given their lives for this country," he said. "That’s what gets me up every day and inspires me to stay in and to make a career out of it.”



Unlike other Supply Corps Officers, Forsyth supplies people, not parts, to the mission. DLA Distribution's vital role in supporting warfighters extends beyond supplying the right supplies to our warfighters and whole of government partners. In Forsyth’s case, he ensures the right personnel are at the right place and at the right time.



"My personnel come in and make a seamless argument to our mission,” Forsyth said. “They would be either the liaison officers, the battle captains or the personnel working in the warehouse to help get those parts and supplies to the people at the tip of the spear.”



These reservists support critical exercises like Rim of the Pacific, Freedom Shield and Keen Edge, while also contributing to DLA Distribution's core distribution mission. A key project involves transitioning to the new Warehouse Management System, a modern, off-the-shelf system that replaces the Distribution Standard System.



"This is exactly what they're going to be doing in time of war. They're going to be in the warehouses,” Forsyth explained. “Currently, close to 80 reservists are assisting at DLA Distribution Susquehanna to help clear backlogs and assist in the WMS transition, improving overall efficiencies.”



Outside of his daily mission execution, Forsyth is known for his passion for collecting challenge coins, a significant naval tradition, possessing over 500 coins, which he views as more than mere collectibles.



“Looking back at the coins, it’s almost like looking at a yearbook,” he said. “Seeing all of the memories that come with the coins.”



His first coin came from his wife's uncle, retired Navy Chief Petty Officer Tony Palm, who encouraged him to join the service.



Forsyth emphasizes the importance of the people serving in the Navy, highlighting their varied backgrounds and skills that unify under a common purpose to carry out the Navy’s mission.



"The number one asset in the Navy is the people," he said. “We have the best submarines, aircraft carriers, destroyers, aircraft, but they need the people to operate.”



Forsyth recognizes that his background and experience allow him to more accurately see the role that DLA Distribution plays in warfighter readiness.



“Sometimes, people at DLA Distribution can forget how important the job truly is,” he said. “DLA Distribution helps the warfighters who are always on watch.”



His three-word encapsulation of the Navy’s 250-year legacy, service, strength and sea power, provide evidence of how important DLA Distribution’s warfighter support mission is.



“The service is the selfless dedication of all our sailors over the 250 years. The strength is not just military might, but the grit that our sailors have in times of war and at peace time,” he said. “Sea power is the enduring core of our mission. It’s our ability to protect national interests and maintain freedom of the seas.”



***Editors note: the publishing of this article was delayed during the lapse in appropriations.***

