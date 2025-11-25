Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From subs to supply – one sailor’s Navy journey

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW CUMBERLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2025

    Video by Dorie Heyer 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Navy Lt. Cmdr. Sean Forsyth, reserve program director, Defense Logistics Agency Distribution, shares his story about his journey in the U.S. Navy in recognition of the Navy's 250th birthday. Forsyth originally began his Navy career in the Navy nuclear program, but a focus on family brought him to the Supply Corps and DLA Distribution. Forsyth's experience gives him unique insight into the value DLA Distribution's mission brings to warfighter support.
    (DOW video by Dorie Heyer, released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 11:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 988019
    VIRIN: 251013-D-FV109-1002
    PIN: 505933
    Filename: DOD_111404664
    Length: 00:03:09
    Location: NEW CUMBERLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From subs to supply – one sailor’s Navy journey, by Dorie Heyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    From subs to supply &ndash; one sailor&rsquo;s Navy journey

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Supply Corps
    DLA Distribution
    Navy 250
    Navy 250th Birthday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download